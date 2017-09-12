Man wanted for mother's murder arrested after shootout with poli - WNEM TV 5

Man wanted for mother's murder arrested after shootout with police

Posted: Updated:
Source: CBS Source: CBS
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS) -

A man wanted for murder is behind bars following a shootout with Michigan police.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report 23-year-old Landon Harbin was driving a stolen car when troopers spotted him on I-94 Friday afternoon.

After pulling him over, Harbin got out of the car and opened fire on a trooper and a county deputy.

No one was hurt.

After arresting Harbin, investigators learned he was wanted for his mother's murder in Alabama.

He is being held on a $5 million bond.

Investigators are now working with Alabama detectives. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.