Man wanted for mother's murder arrested after shootout with police

A man wanted for murder is behind bars following a shootout with Michigan police.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report 23-year-old Landon Harbin was driving a stolen car when troopers spotted him on I-94 Friday afternoon.

After pulling him over, Harbin got out of the car and opened fire on a trooper and a county deputy.

No one was hurt.

After arresting Harbin, investigators learned he was wanted for his mother's murder in Alabama.

He is being held on a $5 million bond.

Investigators are now working with Alabama detectives.

