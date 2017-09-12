Deadly two-vehicle crash in Washtenaw County

Authorities are investigating a crash that left a Michigan man dead.

It happened about 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Willis Road near Hitchingham Road in Washtenaw County’s August Township.

Troopers say a 2003 Ford F-250 was eastbound on Willis Road near Hitchingham Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided into a 2002 Ford F-250 heading westbound.

The driver of the westbound truck was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 24-year-old Derek Zywicki from Belleville.

The driver of the eastbound truck refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash and was released pending further investigation.

The crash is still under investigation. Michigan State Police of Brighton Post are asking anyone who saw the crash to contact them at (810) 227-1051

