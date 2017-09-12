Flint gets big boost in fight to end blight

One local city is getting a big boost in the fight against blight after the county Land Bank is given thousands of dollars to tear down old and abandoned buildings.

“Eye sores like this won’t be around for much longer,” said Earl Poleski, the Executive Director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).

The MSHDA announced on Sept. 12. it is granting $500,000 to the Genesee County Land Bank to aid in the fight against blight.

Michele Wildman, with the Land Bank, said right now they are focusing on an old and abandoned plant on Saginaw Street, an empty mobile home park on Averill, and a burned-out apartment complex on Ballenger Highway.

“The demolition work we have started required environmental testing,” Wildman said. “Between now and the beginning of next year, we will work to fulfill the requirements and the grants so we really start to issue public bidding next year and get these torn down in 2018.”

Most of the buildings being torn down haven’t been used in an entire decade.

“We are going to breathe new hope and new life into this community,” Wildman said.

As for Poleski, he hopes one day to see a new and thriving business in these areas.

Contractors interested in becoming pre-qualified for the demolition work can find more information on Land Bank’s website.

