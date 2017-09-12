Man, woman face drug charges after traffic stop

A man and woman are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Clare County.

Clare County deputies said they stopped a red Pontiac Aztec on Saturday, Sept. 9 at about 8:10 p.m. in the area of East Townline Lake Road and North Clare Avenue after it was found driving with a defective exhaust and unreadable license plate.

During the traffic stop, deputies said the passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Mandy Houck of Harrison, was acting suspicious. Officers found a baggie of methamphetamine they said Houck was trying to hide.

They also found methamphetamine inside the vehicle, as well as marijuana and marijuana wax.

Houck, as well as the driver, 33-year-old Timothy Davis of Harrison, were arrested. They were both taken to the Clare County Jail.

Houck has been charged with controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine and controlled substance – possession of marijuana.

Her bond was set at $15,000 10 percent. She remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.

Davis was charged with controlled substance – possession of marijuana / synthetic equivalent x 2.

His bond was also set at $15,000 10 percent. Davis posted bail and was released from the Clare County Jail pending his next court date.

