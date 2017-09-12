Bay City woman needs ramp to escape her home

The comfort of one local woman’s home has become a prison as she can’t escape because of her poor health.

Donna Davidson’s crippling health issues have made it impossible for her to safely leave her home. She must be carried every time she needs to leave the place she calls home for more than 40 days.

“I have to go dialysis three times a week. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday,” Davidson said.

Davidson said she missed appointments because some buses refuse to pick her up without a ramp.

“You wouldn’t think these five steps would be life threatening, but for Donna Davidson everyday is a challenge,” Davidson said.

Without being able to afford a ramp, her grandson-in-law offered his help.

“Well if I’m going back up I need another person because I don’t want to lose my grip and then she goes falling face forward into the cement, so it takes two people to get her up and getting her down it’s just me,” said Marty Rys, her son-in-law.

Rys is losing sleep both worrying and having to wake up early to get Davidson out of the house, and because he has to immediately leave for work, she’s sometimes left out in the cold to wait for the bus.

“Winter is coming up too and once it starts snowing it’s going to be really hard to get her down the steps,” Rys said.

That fear led her McClaren case worker to call TV5’s Rescue Squad for help.

“I need a ramp and I need it bad,” Davidson said.

She said whoever can help will literally save her life.

“I would feel so grateful so blessed to know that they were doing that for me,” Davidson said.

You can call the Rescue Squad at 810-232-3900 or 989-758-2044. You can also email us at wnem@wnem.com

