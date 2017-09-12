Business expert weighs in on DowDuPont mega merger

Nearly two weeks since the mega merger between Dow Chemical and DuPont became official, the chemical giant is making some changes to its reorganization plan.

Investors raised concerns over the post-merger plans, so DowDuPont is re-focusing how it will split into three separate entities.

"The purpose of today is to keep shareholders, investors, employees, and communities informed as to what is taking place,” said Tim Nash, an area business expert.

In a conference call with investors on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the company gave a hint at how it will look in the future.

DowDuPont will break up into three smaller companies.

Material science will be based in Midland, while the special products and agriculture companies will reside in Wilmington, Delaware.

Nash said he believes the company will continue to tweak the creation of these DowDuPont companies.

"I'm sure that there will be additional announcements about what the company looks like and how the structure is determined over the next 18 months,” Nash said.

As far as Midland employees go, Nash doesn't think they have anything to worry about.

"At this point, there's no indication that's going to be a loss of jobs. There could be some individuals that may be going to take a transfer to Wilmington. But also remember there's probably going to be when all is said and done some people coming to the Midland area,” Nash said.

Nash admits there is still a lot that needs to play out with regards to DowDuPont, but he is optimistic this new company is heading in the right direction.

"I've been a big fan of the leadership for the Dow Chemical Company for a long time and I do think that over the long term this is going to be something that will be good for the area and quite frankly good for the U.S. economy,” Nash said.

According to DowDuPont’s website, its stock closed at $68.52 a share, which is up $1.67 from Monday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.