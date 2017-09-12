Shower chances return as Summer hangs on

Only 10 days left until Fall arrives, but don't let Summer hear you say that!

Tonight

Walks, bike rides, even dinner itself. Whatever it is, take it outside for a bit this evening as Tuesday's gorgeous weather keeps on keeping on! Regionwide, we'll be treated to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s until sunset at 7:53 PM. From there, clear to partly cloudy skies will take over through much of the night.

Clouds from the remnants of Irma will begin to lift in from the south across Mid-Michigan in the few hours ahead of sunrise, but we'll keep the threat of showers out of the picture until after daybreak. Lows will be cool, but comfortable in the upper 40s to low 50s.

>>Current Temperatures Across Mid-Michigan<<

Wednesday

The remnants of Tropical Storm Irma, currently centered over parts of Alabama and Tennessee, will begin a jog off toward the northeast on Wednesday. This will push scattered clouds back in across Michigan, along with the possibility for some scattered showers.

Showers are likely to be most numerous during the afternoon, along with the potential for a stray rumble of thunder. Even so, we are not looking at any major washouts. Just keep the umbrella on standby, and watch the skies. Highs will remain warm in the mid 70s.

You can keep an eye on Irma's leftover showers with our Interactive Radar!

Thursday & Beyond

Irma's leftovers will depart east of us into Thursday, returning us back to the control of high pressure and increasing sunshine. Highs will find their way back into the upper 70s with the returning sun, and we'll stay on that heading into much of the weekend.

With an upper level ridge of high pressure remaining in control, mostly sunny skies will dominate on Friday and Saturday. Summer will continue to build on its last hurrah with highs topping the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our next chance for wet weather comes late Sunday with the arrival of a new storm system. Scattered thunderstorms could stroll in later in the afternoon, but likely won't ruin our Sunday as a whole. A few may linger into early Monday, followed by returning dry conditions on Tuesday.

Summer weather dominates the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, but we could be seeing the return of cooler weather early next week!

