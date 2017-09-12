Shower chances return as Summer hangs on

Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
Residents are outraged after learning a developer wants to bring in low-income senior housing to their neighborhood.More >
Michigan is giving medical marijuana businesses until Dec. 15 to close or potentially risk not obtaining a license under a new regulatory system.More >
A mother and her young adult son died when the car they were in slammed into the back of a school bus. Now, people from all over are helping to ensure both get a proper sendoff.More >
The ramp from westbound US-10 to southbound I-75 has reopened following a crash.More >
A Pizza Hut manager in Florida threatened to punish employees who missed shifts by evacuating too early for Hurricane Irma.More >
Police say DNA results have positively identified the Kansas boy discovered earlier this month encased in concrete.More >
Investigators said a 2007-2013 Chevy truck, either dark gray or black in color hit the tractor.More >
Thomas Township Police were called to the area of N. River Road and Geddes Road shortly after midnight on Sept. 9.More >
