Verizon ditches Vassar family's phone service for excessive roaming

Mid-Michigan residents already facing little options when it comes to cell phone service may be forced to find a new provider as a major carrier considers dropping thousands of customers.

A Tuscola County man came forward with a letter he received from Verizon wireless stating that service would be canceled due to excessive use in roaming. He said he’s not the only one.

"I was pretty livid. I called customer service and I wasn't real pleasant with them,” Frank Rouse said.

Rouse said he was furious when he opened up the letter.

"I just want to know why are they cancelling peoples’ accounts when they have been with them for years,” Rouse said.

Rouse lives in the Vassar. He said he has four lines which cost him around $275 a month.

The letter Rouse received states in part:

“While we appreciate you choosing Verizon, after October 17 we will no longer offer you service since your primary place of use is outside of our service area.”

Rouse wants to know why after nearly eight years, he’s getting shut out.

Verizon representatives issued a statement in part stating they notified a small group of people outside of their service area that use a lot of data that they will not be their provider any longer.

When asked how many people were in that small group, they declined to comment.

"Why not do something proactive and maybe put up a tower in the area or something to keep the customers and draw in new customers,” Rouse said.

In the letter to Rouse, Verizon offered to waive any outstanding device charges purchased prior to the cutoff date, but Rouse isn't sure where to go for his next cell phone provider.

"I'm not sure right now. I'm thinking maybe Cricket? I just don't know,” he said.

