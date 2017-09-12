Lapeer man dies from injuries after being pinned by vehicle

A Lapeer man has died from his injuries in what authorities are calling an "unfortunate tragic event."

It happened on Sunday, Sept. 10 about 5:55 p.m. in the 100 block of Angle Road in Mayfield Township.

Investigators said 65-year-old Dennis Peters was helping repair a friend’s 2009 GMC Arcadia in his two-car garage.

A 30-year-old Fostoria man told police he and Peters replaced the front brakes and placed a wedge behind the rear tire while the front of the vehicle was lifted.

The repairs were completed and the vehicle was lowered to the ground. The man told police the vehicle needed to be moved forward so the wedge behind the tire could be removed.

Investigators said the air within the brake lines was not purged before the vehicle was moved, though. The man told police he started the vehicle and drove it forward.

Unfortunately, Peters was standing in front of the vehicle and the brakes were not function. He was struck by the vehicle and pinned between a work bench in the garage, police said.

The 30-year-old man reversed the vehicle to free Peters and called 911.

Peters was taken by ambulance to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer. He passed away during the late evening hours of Monday, Sept. 11 due to complications from his injuries, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

