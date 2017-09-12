High-tech weather buoy placed near Lake Superior lighthouse

A high-tech weather buoy has been installed near a Lake Superior lighthouse that's considered one of the most remote in North America.

Stannard Rock Lighthouse rests on a shallow reef 45 miles north of Marquette. It's an ideal location for Great Lakes weather and climate research.

Scientists from the Superior Watershed Partnership and Lentic Environmental Services recently deployed the new buoy about a mile from the lighthouse. It will provide data on wave height, water temperature, wind speed and other variables.

The data will be transmitted via satellite and posted to websites including the Great Lakes Observing System and the National Data Buoy Center.

Scientist John Lenters says weather data has been gathered at the lighthouse for years. But the new buoy will tell mariners more about wave conditions.

