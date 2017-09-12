Early open date allows Spartans to help with Harvey relief

From Corpus Christi to Houston, Texas, residents begin to clean up after Hurricane Harvey. (Source: CNN)

About a dozen Michigan State players are expected to travel to Texas later this week to help relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Offensive lineman Tyler Higby, who is from Houston, says the players will all be staying at his house and spending a couple days helping the community. The Spartans have an open date on their schedule this weekend.

Higby says the support from his teammates means a lot, since players don't get much time off during the season. He expects to head down Friday and return Sunday.

Coach Mark Dantonio says his players are making the trip for the right reasons.

