2 shootings reported in Saginaw

Authorities are investigating two shootings in the city of Saginaw.

The shootings were reported by central dispatch at about 9:53 p.m. Tuesday.

The first crime scene is focused around a home in the 2600 block of Lynnwood Avenue, near Gallagher Street. Our photographer reports city police and Michigan State Police have a large area taped off around the home and are looking for shell casings.

The second shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Birch Park Drive within the Birch Park Apartments.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

While police have not confirmed the two shootings are related, the locations are about a half-mile from each other.

