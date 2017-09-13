State replacing some safety barriers - WNEM TV 5

State replacing some safety barriers

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI (WNEM/AP) -

The Michigan Department of Transportation is replacing the guardrails on M-30 over Wixom Lake.

That's just north Edenville in Gladwin County.

Work is set to begin Wednesday and wrap up Friday, depending on weather conditions.

Drivers should watch for flag crews controlling traffic in the work zone.

"Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) All Rights Reserved"

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.