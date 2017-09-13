Chemical Bank cutting 7 percent of workforce

Chemical Financial Corporation has announced plans to cut seven percent of its employees and consolidate dozens of branches following its recent merger.

The information became available through a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Impacted staff have been notified, and all layoffs are expected to be complete by Sept. 30.

In connection with those layoffs, Chief Operating Officer-Business Operations, Leonardo Amat will also leave his position at the end of the month.

By the end of the fourth quarter, the bank plans to have consolidated at least 38 branches.

According to the filing, annualized cost savings from the restructuring initiative are expected to be approximately $20 million.

Midland-based Chemical merged with Talmer Bank, headquartered in Troy, in 2016; making it the largest Michigan-based bank.

