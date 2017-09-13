Chance for showers this afternoon

After nearly 3 straight days of sunshine and 70s we are seeing a break in the pattern. There is a slight chance for a few showers this afternoon and evening. The change of pace will be short lived though as the sunshine and warmth will be back as soon as tomorrow.

Today & Tonight

A cool start to the day with temps once again in the 40s and 50s. The jacket is a good idea at the bus stop and you may also want to pack the umbrella.

We won’t have to worry about any rain on the commute this morning as our chance for showers will hold off until later this afternoon.

What’s left of what was Irma, is currently centered over the Tennessee valley. That system is moving northeast today and as it moves closer it will push scattered clouds back in across Michigan, along with the possibility for some scattered showers.

We are already seeing the clouds this morning, but with dry air in place it will be a few more hours before the rain arrives.

Showers are most likely during the afternoon and evening time frame. Even so, we are not looking at a washout. Rain will be isolated, if you see any rain at all today it will just be a quick shower moving in and out within a few minutes.

You can keep an eye on Irma's leftover showers with our Interactive Radar!

Most folks won’t see any rain at all today. Just keep the umbrella on standby just in case.

Highs today will be a little cooler than what we experienced yesterday. Even with an increase in clouds it will remain warm with temps in the middle to upper 70s.

>>Current Temperatures Across Mid-Michigan<<

Showers will linger through this evening before coming to an end early tonight. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday & Friday

While rain will be done by tonight clouds will hang on into Thursday morning. High pressure though, will take control again clearing away the clouds by Thursday afternoon. That means increasing sunshine throughout the day.

Highs will find their way back into the upper 70s and even lower 80s with the returning sun, and we'll stay on that track for the rest of the work week.

With an upper level ridge of high pressure remaining in control of the Great Lakes Region, mostly sunny skies will dominate on Friday as well. It will continue to feel like summer with highs topping the lower 80s for the end of the work week.

The Weekend

The last weekend of summer is approaching and it will go out playing the part.

Temps will soar into the lower 80s for both Saturday and Sunday and a large part of the weekend will be sunny!

Our next chance for rainy weather comes late Sunday with the arrival of a new cold front. Scattered thunderstorms could stroll in Sunday evening, but likely won't ruin the day as a whole.

Storm are expected to linger into early Monday, followed by returning dry conditions on Tuesday.

Summer weather dominates the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, but we could be seeing the return of cooler weather early next week!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.