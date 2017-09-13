Breaking: Crash closes WB Business 10 at US-10 - WNEM TV 5

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Midland County Central Dispatch is reporting that part of westbound Business 10 is closed due to an accident.

The crash, which happened around 8:13 a.m., has closed westbound Business 10 at US-10 and involves a motorhome.

TV5 crews on the scene report at least three vehicles, besides the motorhome, are involved in the incident.

You are being asked to find an alternate route.

No further details are available at this time.

