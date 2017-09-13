Police in Port Huron to get body cameras for use on patrol

Police in Port Huron are expected to get body cameras by around the start of 2018.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports the city is spending more than $38,000 to purchase 48 body cameras. The money will be reimbursed by St. Clair County Emergency Management and a 2015 Homeland Security law enforcement grant program.

Police Chief Jeff Baker says the department is still working on a camera policy. The cameras would be used primarily by anyone on patrol, but Baker says members of the department's neighborhood enforcement team and other specialty units could use them as well.

A number of other Michigan departments have been adding body cameras.

