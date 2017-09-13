Father challenges California middle school's dress code

A California school may change its dress code all because of a dad who stood up for his daughter.

She was told her clothes were distracting to boys, but the father says there’s something bigger at stake.

“I mean it’s 90 degrees outside and she’s wearing leggings because she doesn’t want to be dress coded for wearing shorts, and it’s not okay, it needs to change,” said Tony Alarcon, the father.

Demetra Alarcon may only be 13-years-old, but this eighth grader could be the reason why there might be a change at her Los Gatos Middle School.

“Fisher has a dress code policy which clothing specifically not to wear. Most of the clothing mentioned are women’s clothing like halter tops and spaghetti straps,” Alarcon said.

She’s not in the fight alone. Her dad wants Fisher to rewrite its dress code after a teacher pulled his daughter out of class for wearing a romper a couple weeks ago, claiming it was too short.

“I brought her a change of clothing which included a tank top with spaghetti straps and shorts,” Alarcon.

But he said school leaders were not happy with that either because the shorts did not have a four-inch inseam. For the father, this was enough.

“We have to have dress codes that are fair and reasonable and that don’t cause them emotional issues,” Alarcon said. “It shouldn’t cause them to question their bodies or feel like they’re sex symbols at 13-years-old because they’re not, they’re just kids.”

Ever since Alarcon asked for input from his neighbors on nextdoor.com, he’s received dozens of messages of support.

One woman wrote, “your post has reminded me of some fairly serious body image issues of my own that have stemmed from our cultural shaming and sexualizing of girl’s bodies.”

“You have to stand up for what’s right and that’s what I’m doing,” Alarcon said.

Students are expected to wear clothes that are suitable for the school activities in which they participate.

What do you think about school dress codes, and specifically how they are applied to young women. Sound off on our TV5 Rant Line at 989-758-2177.

Copyright 2017 CBS. All rights reserved.