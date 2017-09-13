Plan to continue Flint residents' access to bottled water

About 2,100 Flint residents with mobility issues or limited access to transportation are expected to continue receiving bottled water at home as part of a plan to help the Michigan city recover from its lead-tainted water crisis.

Mayor Karen Weaver's office says bottled water, filters and cartridges will remain available at four delivery sites and 10 pickup locations.

Tests show Flint's water has met federal requirements for more than a year, allowing the state to gradually close some distribution sites. Weaver says the four delivery sites will remain open indefinitely.

Flint was under state control when it switched from Detroit's water system to the Flint River in 2014 to save money. The river water was not properly treated to prevent pipe corrosion.

The city has returned to Detroit's system.

