Consumers Energy sends 130 more employees to aid in Irma clean up

Consumers Energy is sending an additional 130 employees and contractors to help restore power to Georgia residents in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

On Sept. 13th, crews left from Jackson to join 220 Consumers Energy employees and contractors already in Florida’s Boca Raton area. The crews being sent down there include lineworkers, damage assessors, supervisors, safety personal, and other field employees. They are expected to reach the Atlanta area by Sept. 15th and will being working for Georgia Power.

“We have all seen the images of utter devastation from Irma, and the reports we’re getting back from our colleagues already in Florida emphasize the need for more assistance in the region,” said Guy Packard, the Vice President of Electric Operations from Consumers Energy. “We have been fortunate to receive assistance from out of state after severe weather in Michigan. Now it’s time for us to return the favor.”

“We made this decision after carefully analyzing our current workload in Michigan and reviewing the weather forecasts. We’re confident we can both meet our customers’ needs as well as help the millions of people affected by Hurricane Irma.

Consumers Energy is expected to stay in the state and coordinate with Georgia Power for up to two weeks.

