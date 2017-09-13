Former MI Gov. Jim Blanchard endorses Dem. Gretchen Whitmer for governor

Former Michigan Gov. Jim Blanchard is backing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer for governor.

He endorsed her in a letter to thousands of activists Wednesday, saying she would get results while bringing "new energy and new spirit" to the job. He credited her for helping expand Medicaid coverage.

Blanchard -- a Democrat who served from 1983-1991-- says Michigan needs "experience" after electing Republican businessmen Rick Snyder and Donald Trump. Whitmer was a state lawmaker for 14 years.