Domestic assault investigation forces school into 'outside threat mode'

FARWELL, MI

An investigation into a domestic assault complaint forced a Mid-Michigan Elementary School into “outside threat mode”.

It happened on Sept. 11 at around 2:11 p.m. in Farwell.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were investigating an assault complaint at a home near Farwell Elementary.

The complaint stated that a 39-year-old Farwell man had assaulted a child and woman at the home and was headed to the school for another child.

Deputies took steps to keep the child and school staff safe until they could investigate.

The man did not go to the school and was not arrested. He was found at another house.

The school was released from the “outside threat mode” after about 25 minutes.

Deputies sent a report to the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.

