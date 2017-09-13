Breaking: Gas main break closing part of M-57

A gas main break has forced part of M-57 to be closed and has forced several businesses to be evacuated.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reports that M-57 (Peet Road) between Briggs and Bueche Roads is being shut down because of the break.

That is located between Chesaning and Montrose in Maple Grove Township.

Maple Grove Fire Department Chief Pat Andrus tells TV5 that three business have been evacuated after a contractor doing underground utility work hit a gas main.

Consumers Energy and MDOT are on the scene.

