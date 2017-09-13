WantedWednesday: Police searching for Kathryn Michelle Smith

Midland police are searching for a woman with three outstanding charges.

Kathryn Michelle Smith, 25, is wanted for three outstanding criminal bench warrants, according to police.

She is 5’8” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Smith’s location is asked to contact the Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.

