Search continues for Mt. Morris woman missing since 2011

Family and friends are pleading with the public to help bring a missing Mt. Morris woman home.

Investigators said Sylvia June Galvan, 36, was reported missing on Oct. 1, 2011.

She is described as 5'1" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Her left ear has multiple piercings and her right ear has a single piercing. Her top teeth are also crowded and may stick out.

Sylvia also has several tattoos, including "Caldwell" on her upper arm, "Dennis and April forever" on her arm, "Howald" on her lower back and a rainbow with stars and a moon on her ankle.

Family said Sylvia may also be wearing glasses.

Crime Stoppers of Genesee County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

If anyone has information, please call Det./Sgt. David Rivard with Michigan State Police at 810-732-1111 or the FBI Criminal Apprehension Program at 800-637-4097.

