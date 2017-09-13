Nursing students use 'Sim Man' to save lives

Smartphones, smart cars and now...smart dummies?

It's the newest innovation in the rapidly changing technology of the medical field. It's not a real patient, but it's probably as close as you can get. Nursing students at Davenport University practice with the simulator patient every day.

Michelle Hagstrom is the simulator lab and clinical coordinator. She said the lab is critical to student's success.

"I've actually had one of my OB students call me and thank me for running a simulation in the lab because it happened to her in real life and she said ‘If I wouldn't have had that practice, I don't think I would have known what to do,’" Hagstrom said.

The simulation lab is meant to fully immerse student's in real-life scenarios. Many students said they wouldn't be prepared without it.

“You get to have a lot of hands on activity there, but initially ‘Sim Man’ can be a little weird with all of his blinking and talking, but it really makes a difference because you get to practice before you get out in the real world,” Whittney McCray said.

"If we're just taught this stuff from books and PowerPoint slides and then we get thrown into the real world we might freeze, we might not know what to do and we'd rather freeze and not know what to do in lab then in the real-world,” Eric Smith said.

Deanna Dubay is their nursing instructor and she said the simulated experience focuses on advanced cardiac life support, which is something she said typically doesn't happen until after they're certified nurses.

“They get to have experience learning cardiac rhythms, algorithms, so that they can save patients' lives,” Dubay said.

