St. Joseph Catholic School celebrates 100th anniversary

A century of service is hard to achieve in any field, but it is a rare occasion that one local catholic school will be celebrating.

The youngest student at St. Joseph Catholic School is Trevor O’Dell. This quiet preschooler made a new friend, 95-year-old Sylvia Card.

Despite their age difference, they have one big thing in common. Both are a product of St. Joseph’s 100th year history.

Card is the oldest living graduate of the school with fond memories of the 40s.

“I mean everything changes so much in the years you know, but I remember the sisters and sister Cecile was so sweet I just loved her so much,” Card said.

Seventy-seven years later St. Joseph is still thriving with education and faith at their forefront.

After being involved in the education of countless of generations, St. Joseph is now celebrating their most recent accomplishment. This weekend the school is hosting a three day long event to honor the school that’s given a century of support to west branch families.

“My three children go here,” said Erin Sappington, a lead organizer at St. Joseph. “One is at the high school now and they just do so well. The school has done so much for my family, so I just plan on being here and celebrating with everyone that comes”

In addition to fun and games, St. Joseph will start a new tradition - a time capsule to kick off the next 100 years.

“It’s always fun to go to something like this,” Card said.

The school will be hosting a centennial festival at the school all weekend long with food, games, and live music.

