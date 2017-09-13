Are we sure Fall is coming?

Our weather continues to ignore the calendar as we hit the weekend!

Overnight

Haven't we been here before? For a third night in a row, generally clear skies will have the floor. In another repeat performance, slackening winds will leave us open for the development of patchy fog closer to daybreak. Expect lows to remain comfortable in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday

Jul-tember we'll call it. A ridge of high pressure already in place across the eastern half of the country will continue to slowly slide east as we begin the weekend. That will keep the skies sunny, and the temperatures unseasonably warm yet again on Saturday. In fact, highs will be more on par with where they should be in mid-July.

>>Current Temperatures across Mid-Michigan<<

Sunday & Beyond

Fair weather will hold through most of Sunday, but a new storm system emerging form the Plains will bring a few thunderstorms back into the mix later in the afternoon. Be prepared to duck inside if you have any outdoor plans, but enjoy another afternoon of highs in the low to mid 80s.

A few storms may linger through Sunday night and into early Monday morning, but we'll see some sun return in the afternoon. Highs will take a hit behind a passing cold front, but will still be pleasant in the mid 70s.

More storms will be possible on Tuesday followed up by a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, with highs ranging from the middle 70s to around 80.

If this weekend's warm weather still won't be enough to fill your Summer appetite, take a look at what's ahead late next week in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

