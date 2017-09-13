Irma makes way for a late-summer surge

Despite filling our skies with clouds on Wednesday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Irma did little to detract from another pleasant day. More are ahead as we approach the weekend, especially if you're a fan of Summer warmth!

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will hang on through the balance of this evening as Irma's remnants lift across Ohio and into the Northeast. We still run the risk of running into a few light showers, but that chance will diminish in favor of partial clearing overnight.

Despite the lack of rainfall around the region, we have seen a slight jump in humidity levels thanks to Irma's approach. While not uncomfortable, this will leave us open to the development of fog overnight as winds diminish. The fog may be locally dense as it begins to develop after midnight, so be prepared to changing visibility on the roads overnight if you will be traveling. Low temperatures will remain comfortably mild in the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday through Saturday

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will resume control of our weather as the remnants of Irma pull away from the Great Lakes. Morning commuters may want to add some extra driving time due to lingering areas of dense fog, but returning sunshine later in the morning will mark the beginning of a surge of late-Summer warmth. Highs Thursday will reach the low 80s, with a light southwest wind at 3-6 mph.

Mostly sunny skies remain on the docket for Friday and Saturday, so hopefully you haven't packed away the shorts and t-shirts just yet! At the upper-level ridge solidifies its grip on the eastern US, more unseasonably warm air will filter in. Get in those last few dips in the pool or boat rides, as we're looking at highs remaining in the low 80s both days, possibly even topping the mid 80s in a few spots!

Sunday & Beyond

Fair weather will hold through most of Sunday, but a new storm system emerging form the Plains will bring a few thunderstorms back into the mix later in the afternoon. Be prepared to duck inside if you have any outdoor plans, but enjoy another afternoon of highs in the low to mid 80s.

A few storms may linger through Sunday night and into early Monday morning, but we'll see some sun return in the afternoon. Highs will take a hit behind a passing cold front, but will still be pleasant in the mid 70s.

More storms will be possible on Tuesday followed up by a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, with highs ranging from the middle to upper 70s.

Keep an eye on the weekend in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

