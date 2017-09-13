No quit to Summer

It's still Summer, and our weather continues to show it!

Overnight

Generally clear skies will continue overnight. but areas of fog are expected to set in once again. The fog may be locally dense, so be prepared to changing visibility on the roads overnight if you will be traveling. Low temperatures will remain comfortably mild in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday & Saturday

Rinse. Repeat. Mostly sunny skies and some full-fledged Summer warmth remain on the docket for Friday and Saturday! As an upper-level ridge of high pressure solidifies its grip on the eastern US, the warmth will keep on pumping right into the Great Lakes. Highs will top the low to mid 80s both days.

Sunday & Beyond

Fair weather will hold through most of Sunday, but a new storm system emerging form the Plains will bring a few thunderstorms back into the mix later in the afternoon. Be prepared to duck inside if you have any outdoor plans, but enjoy another afternoon of highs in the low to mid 80s.

A few storms may linger through Sunday night and into early Monday morning, but we'll see some sun return in the afternoon. Highs will take a hit behind a passing cold front, but will still be pleasant in the mid 70s.

More storms will be possible on Tuesday followed up by a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, with highs ranging from the middle to upper 70s.

