Saginaw golf club could see new life

It's seen better days, but now an old golf club could be getting new life.

Chuck Hoover loves walking the trails of what used to be the Germania Golf Course in south Saginaw.

He said it is one of the city's hidden gems.

"I love nature. It's quiet. I'm in the city of Saginaw. And yet, here's the way it was. And all the wildlife is there, it's just fantastic,” Hoover said.

The problem is the golf course has been out of commission for years. It closed in late 2010. Ever since, more than 100 acres of growth has been left unchecked. It doesn't even look like a golf course and the old golf cart trails are in need of a little TLC.

"This is a golf course that is overgrown. It's got a lot of none native species in there. A lot of things need to change,” Professor Chuck Nelson with Michigan State University said.

The Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge owns the land now and is looking to bring that change. They are reaching out to the community to hear what they'd like to see them do with the land and specifically the trails.

"We've got to figure out how we're going to maintain them. Right now, we have people in the Southwest Neighborhood Association maintaining these. We need more support,” Jose Barajas said.

"At one time, they had an entrance here across that little bridge, maybe that's something we can redo so the people walking on the trail don't have to go on the road at all,” Hoover said.

Pamela Repp with the wildlife refuge said nothing is set in stone yet, but they have heard some good ideas. She said one they are focusing on is whether to keep all of the golf cart trails.

Nelson agrees because they'll be expensive to keep up.

"It's sexy to build, a little more challenging to maintain. So, our goal is to think about how to do things efficiently, smartly and make it last,” Nelson said.

If you're interested in having a little nature trail in south Saginaw, the refuge is encouraging you to come on out to their next meeting.

They're going to have it on September 18 at Spaulding Township Hall starting at 6 p.m.

