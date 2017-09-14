Amazon plans another new Detroit-area fulfillment center

Online retailer Amazon.com plans to open another new fulfillment center in suburban Detroit.

The Seattle-based company announced Thursday that the center will open next year in Macomb County's Shelby Township and will bring 1,000 new full-time jobs. Workers will pick, pack and ship large items such as household decor, sporting equipment and gardening tools.

The new jobs will bring Amazon's workforce in Michigan to more 3,500, including employees at other fulfillment centers in the Detroit area and a corporate office in Detroit.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.