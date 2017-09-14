Deputies looking for persons of interest in business robbery - WNEM TV 5

Deputies looking for persons of interest in business robbery

Posted: Updated:
Persons of interest (Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept.) Persons of interest (Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept.)
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept. Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Investigators need your help tracking down three people after a business was robbed.

It happened on Sept. 10 at a business on M-15 near Vassar in Tuscola County.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that on that day, the three men in the photo were looking at a go-cart, fender flares, and a Bridgestone sign.

Later that night, what appeared to be the same three men came back in a dark pickup and took the items, according to a post made on the department's Facebook page.

During the day the men were driving a white van.

If you have any information, call Deputy Cory Jacobs at (989) 673-8161, extension 4011. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.