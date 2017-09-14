Deputies looking for persons of interest in business robbery

Investigators need your help tracking down three people after a business was robbed.

It happened on Sept. 10 at a business on M-15 near Vassar in Tuscola County.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that on that day, the three men in the photo were looking at a go-cart, fender flares, and a Bridgestone sign.

Later that night, what appeared to be the same three men came back in a dark pickup and took the items, according to a post made on the department's Facebook page.

During the day the men were driving a white van.

If you have any information, call Deputy Cory Jacobs at (989) 673-8161, extension 4011.

