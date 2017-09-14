2 hurt in Saginaw County rollover crash - WNEM TV 5

2 hurt in Saginaw County rollover crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two people were hurt in a crash that left a vehicle on its roof.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 13 at M-46 and Brennan, on the western edge of Hemlock in Richland Township.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, or the extent of injuries.

