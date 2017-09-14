DNR vote today on Tobico Marsh proposal

The Department of Natural Resources is scheduled to vote on a revised proposal to open up hunting space near park space in Bay County’s Tobico Marsh.

The original proposal to introduce hunting to the Tobico Marsh included 1,038 acres of land that would be dedicated to hunting areas that included trails for residents - even some spots dedicated to educational programs for children.

The DNR presented the plan in August, and it was met with mixed reviews.

“The big concern is that people could be injured with the hunting happening so close to the hunting trail,” said Holly Vaughn, wildlife communications coordinator.

So, it was back to the drawing board.

On Monday, the DNR presented a new plan. The new plan calls for only using 375 acres, space that does not include hiking trails or educational areas.

The DNR also said there will be restrictions on what type of firearms are allowed and there will be a "safety buffer" of 150 yards from the edge of the trails to the areas used for hunting.

The vote on the issue could happen as early as 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. We’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.