Surge of summer heat

Fall is now 8 days away, but summer isn’t giving up just yet. We are getting a surge of late summer heat with temps rising into the 80s for the rest of the week. Your full forecast is below.

Weather Alerts

Dense Fog Advisory in effect for: Genesee, and Shiawassee counties until 10 AM.

Today & Tonight

Watch out for fog this morning. Dense patches of fog may slow you down on the morning commute so use caution on the roads. Be sure to use your low beams and not your high beams if you run into fog and slow down.

The fog will burn off later this morning and after that we will see decreasing clouds as we head into the afternoon. Due to clouds and fog it’s a mild start to the day. Most folks waking up to temps in the 50s and 60s this morning.

High pressure will be resuming control of the Great Lakes Region today. That means we will seeing clearing skies throughout the day leading to a good dose of sunshine by this evening.

Clouds will be slow to leave this afternoon with partly cloudy skies around lunchtime, but as high pressure strengthens later in the day we will see clearing pick up with mostly sunny conditions by this evening.

Temps will respond to the sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be hot reaching into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Mostly clear skies will last through this evening and into tonight. Fog may redevelop after midnight and linger into Friday morning. Lows tonight will be mild again, only dropping into the upper 50s.

Friday & Saturday

Patchy fog will be possible Friday morning that may affect the commute again, but sunshine will be quick to take over tomorrow afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies will remain in control for Friday and Saturday.

Along with the sun we will continue to enjoy unseasonably warm temperatures. Afternoon highs both days will reach into the low and even middle 80s! Along with the summer heat though comes more humidity. It will feel muggy this weekend with dew points in the 60s.

Be sure to stay cool if you’re outside this weekend and drink plenty of water.

Sunday & Beyond

As we look towards the end of the weekend and start of next week the weather turns a little stormy.

Most of the daylight hours Sunday will be nice with mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be warm again reaching into the lower and middle 80s.

Sunday evening our next system arrives with a cold front dropping in from the north. Showers and storms will be possible late Sunday evening mainly after dark.

A few storms may linger through Sunday night and into early Monday morning, but the rain will be short lived as we dry out Monday afternoon.

Behind the front Monday it will be cooler. Highs on Monday will be closer to average for this time of the year with temps in the middle 70s.

More storms will be possible on Tuesday followed up by a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, with highs ranging from the middle to upper 70s.

