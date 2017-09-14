What an Equifax scam call sounds like

If Equifax calling you up, asking for your personal information, it’s a phone scam.

In the wake of Equifax’s data breach, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported calls trying to get personal information out of people. The call may start by saying, “this is Equifax calling to verify your account information”.

The FTC has some tips to recognize and prevent any potential phone scams.

Do not give any personal or financial information unless you started the call and the phone number is the correct company line.

Do not trust the caller ID. Phone scammers can change their caller ID to look like they are calling from a company.

Hang up if you get an automated call. The call will prompt you to press a key to speak to a live operator, but it will transfer you to another automated voice.

If you have given personal information, it is advised to change your passwords, security questions, and account numbers.

Phone scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission through their website.

