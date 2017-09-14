Move over boys, Grand Ledge Police Officers snap competing selfie

The Lions say they expect fans to be respectful and considerate to each other "regardless of their personal beliefs or differences" after a man and a woman were reportedly called a racial slur in a Snapchat picture of them sitting during the national anthem at last weekend's game in Detroit.More >
A local father is at odds with his daughter's school district over a device designed to keep her safe.More >
Mid-Michigan residents already facing little options when it comes to cell phone service may be forced to find a new provider as a major carrier considers dropping thousands of customers.More >
"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. " That's how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday. Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.More >
Midland police are searching for a woman with three outstanding charges.More >
It’s still not clear how it started, but a stretch of local highway is back open after a chain reaction crash Wednesday morning.More >
Here it comes! Olive Garden is bringing back its Never Ending Pasta Pass, and this time - you could win a trip to Italy.More >
A man and woman are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Clare County.More >
A pair of Florida men were arrested after police said they tried to steal a power utility pole.More >
Chemical Financial Corporation has announced plans to cut seven percent of its employees and close dozens of branches following its recent merger.More >
