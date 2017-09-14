DNR has surplus of salmon you can buy

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a surplus of harvested salmon in the northern Lower Peninsula that is available for the public to buy.

And there are a couple locations in Mid-Michigan where you can find some.

The DNR maintains multiple sites where fisheries, biologists, and technicians collect eggs from salmon for use in state fish hatcheries. After the egg-take needs are met, the fish are available to the public by a private vendor, American-Canadian Fisheries, that assists the DNR.

“The number of fish returning to our rivers is large enough that the DNR needs the assistance of private partners like ACF to help in this area of fishery management,” said Aaron Switzer, the DNR’s northern Lower Peninsula hatchery manager.

The price of the fish is set by each individual retailer, not the DNR. The DNR recommends that those interested in purchasing salmon contact the vendors directly using the list below.

Andy’s Tackle Box

14573 Coates Highway

Brethren, MI 49619

(231) 477-5737



AuSable River Store

680 W. River Road

Oscoda, MI 48750

(989) 739-5332



Hank and Sons

16441 Coates Highway

Brethren, MI 49609

(231) 477-5450



Lixie’s Fish Market

2699 Lixie Beach

East Tawas, MI 48060

(989) 362-5791



Pappy’s Bait & Tackle

17092 Caberfae Highway

Wellston, MI 49689

(231) 848-4142



R & J Resort

3070 Keith Road

Brethren, MI 49619

(231) 477-5549



Tippy Dam Campground

17974 Old House Road

Wellston, MI 49689

( 231) 848-4448

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.