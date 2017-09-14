DNR has surplus of salmon you can buy - WNEM TV 5

DNR has surplus of salmon you can buy

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a surplus of harvested salmon in the northern Lower Peninsula that is available for the public to buy.

And there are a couple locations in Mid-Michigan where you can find some.

The DNR maintains multiple sites where fisheries, biologists, and technicians collect eggs from salmon for use in state fish hatcheries. After the egg-take needs are met, the fish are available to the public by a private vendor, American-Canadian Fisheries, that assists the DNR.

 “The number of fish returning to our rivers is large enough that the DNR needs the assistance of private partners like ACF to help in this area of fishery management,” said Aaron Switzer, the DNR’s northern Lower Peninsula hatchery manager.

The price of the fish is set by each individual retailer, not the DNR. The DNR recommends that those interested in purchasing salmon contact the vendors directly using the list below.

  • Andy’s Tackle Box
    14573 Coates Highway 
    Brethren, MI 49619
    (231) 477-5737
     
  • AuSable River Store
    680 W. River Road
    Oscoda, MI 48750
    (989) 739-5332
     
  • Hank and Sons
    16441 Coates Highway
    Brethren, MI 49609
    (231) 477-5450
     
  • Lixie’s Fish Market
    2699 Lixie Beach
    East Tawas, MI 48060
    (989) 362-5791
     
  • Pappy’s Bait & Tackle
    17092 Caberfae Highway
    Wellston, MI 49689
    (231) 848-4142
     
  • R & J Resort
    3070 Keith Road
    Brethren, MI 49619
    (231) 477-5549
     
  • Tippy Dam Campground
    17974 Old House Road
    Wellston, MI 49689
    (231) 848-4448

