BREAKING: Garber buys Martin Chevrolet in Saginaw

Two local automotive groups are joining families.

Garber Automotive Group announced Thursday they have bought Martin Chevrolet in Saginaw.

"We are proud to welcome Martin Chevrolet into our Garber family of dealerships," says Richard Garber, President of Garber Management Group. "We're working hard to ensure a smooth transition, for both the Martin staff and their customers, into the Garber Automotive Group. We are honored to be able to grow our family with such a fine company. We feel we are truly making Saginaw automotive history with the blending of our two families, and we look forward to continuing the long tradition that Martin Chevrolet has established for serving customers in Saginaw and the Great Lakes Bay Region."

The deal becomes official on Oct. 2 when Martin Chevrolet will officially become Garber Chevrolet Saginaw.

Garber Chevrolet Saginaw will become the 17th dealership within the Garber family of dealerships. The group represents 15 manufacturers which include Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Nissan, Hyundai, Porsche, Audi, Acura, Honda and Toyota.

Together the organization employs over 1600 people nationwide.

