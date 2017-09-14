DanceFit fundraiser held for Saginaw girl diagnosed with leukemi - WNEM TV 5

DanceFit fundraiser held for Saginaw girl diagnosed with leukemia

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Dance for Ali on Facebook
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local community is coming together to help a little girl diagnosed with leukemia at only six-years-old.

The family of Allison Andres is holding a DanceFit workout at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Saginaw to raise money for treatments.

"She is a strong, beautiful, and intelligent little girl. As her family stands beside her every step of her treatment, we are asking our community to stand alongside them," the event on Facebook said. 

The event is Friday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are a minimum of $10 at the door.

