Officers honored for response during Bishop terrorist attack

A group of brave men and women were honored Thursday for showing courage in the face of death.

Michigan lawmakers took the time to thank the Bishop airport police for their outstanding response to a suspected terror attack earlier this year.

Among those receiving lawmakers’ accolades, was the police lieutenant wounded when the suspect, 49-year-old Amor Ftouhi, charged him with a 12-inch serrated knife.

“I really didn't feel any pain in my neck,” Lt. Jeff Neville said.

Neville said he had no idea what hit him after Ftouhi started stabbing the officer in the neck.

The terrifying scene played out at Flint’s Bishop International Airport on June 21.

"I saw all the blood and I didn't know it was my blood,” Neville said.

Thanks to the help of co-workers, Neville was still able to take Ftouhi down.

"I appreciate everybody calling me a hero, but really I was a police officer doing my job,” Neville said.

Thursday, State Representative Phil Phelps honored Neville, along with airport maintenance worker Phil Krul and Bishop Airport Public Safety Chief Christopher Miller, for their roles in stopping the terrorist attack.

The ceremony took place on the House floor.

"To be recognized, to be called a hero, it's awesome,” Miller said.

For his part, Phelps said honoring the group was the right thing to do.

“When the training is as good as it was at Bishop Airport everyone survived this terrorist attack, and that means that society won and terrorists lost,” Phelps said.

Neville said he still has numbness on one side of his face as a result of the attack. Meanwhile, Ftouhi sits in a cell awaiting his next court date. He's charged with committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security.

Neville said he has a message for him.

"All I say is that I’m praying for him,” Neville said.

After months of silence, the custodian who jumped into action to help save Neville is opening up about what he went through that day.

