Local program gives young adults a second chance at their education

Every year thousands of kids drop out of school before getting their diploma, but now a local program is giving young men and women a second chance in more than one way.

“You know you have a second chance to really get back on your feet,” said 23-year-old Jason Priestly.

He received his GED in April, but he said it wouldn’t have happened without Metro Flint Youth Build. It’s an adult education program in Genesee County.

“Ya know, they just let me go at the pace that I felt comfortable with, then just went on from there and they were right there with me,” Priestly said.

Helping 16 to 24-year-old students who have dropped out of high school, this national program aims to change lives.

Some students in the program learn how to physically build houses, but more than that the faculty and staff said it’s about building up their community.

Mark Clement is the lead instructor for the GED program. He was born and raised in Flint, so this takes on a special meaning for him.

“I always tell people if you’re not from Flint, you don’t understand Flint, but we want to keep people here,” Clement said. “Flint is in a renaissance, they’re rebuilding and the more people from Flint that we can keep here helping the community, the better the community is going to get.”

Whether it’s technology, becoming an electrician, or entering the health field, Program Manager Kristen Nolen-Winifield said it all starts here.

“Our youth here in Flint and in Genesse County in general, they’re very positive youth we just don’t hear a lot about that, but we have the opportunity here to see a lot of success stories and it’s awesome,” Nolen-Winifield said.

