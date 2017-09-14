Trial begins for woman accused of locking disabled sister in closet

New details in a case that shocked people across Mid-Michigan.

A woman accused of keeping her disabled adult sister locked in a closet for years with little food, water, or clothing was back in court Thursday.

The story broke more than two years ago, when police visited Candy Lawson’s home to check on the welfare of her sister.

Police said they discovered the 44-year-old woman, who is deaf and had other "cognitive and physical impairments," had been locked in a small closet at a home on Oliver Street in Corunna.

Prosecutors said she was forced to live there by Lawson. She was given very little food and water, and just a bucket for a bathroom. Police suspect it could have been going on for seven years.

On Thursday, a defense attorney for Lawson said her client was just trying to keep her sister from wandering.

"When you are the sole provider, you obviously cannot give 24/7 care. And so, my client felt that it was necessary to make sure she didn't wander," Attorney Amy Husted said. "She does admit that she did lock her in, but during the day Diana was free to go about the house, do anything she wanted in the house, eat whatever she wanted in the house. You know, she could go outside. In fact, my client tells me that they had to force her to go outside at times! Because she just did not want to."

Lawson, of Corunna, faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, adult abuse and embezzlement. The embezzlement charges are related to benefits that were supposed to go to her sister.

