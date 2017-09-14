EXCLUSIVE: Maintenance repairman opens up about Flint terrorist attack

After months of silence, the maintenance repairman credited with saving an officer who was attacked during a terrorist attack at a Flint airport is opening up about what he went through during the ordeal.

Richard Krul was walking beside Lt. Jeff Neville when the officer was attacked from behind by Amor Ftouhi. It was Krul’s quick actions in subduing the terrorist suspect that many say is the reason Neville is still alive today.

>>Raw interview: Richard Krul speaks about attack at Bishop International Airport<<

“Jeff let out a moan of pain, and I looked over at him and could see the attacker stab him,” Krul recalled.

"When he sliced over here, truthfully, I didn't feel it. I just knew that I was fighting somebody who was extremely angry,” Lt. Neville said.

Two good friends.

A cop under siege.

A maintenance repairman racing to the rescue.

Krul saw his buddy being stabbed in the neck with a 12-inch serrated blade. So, he sprang into action knowing full well his life was on the line.

"When I went to throw the guy backwards the flash that went through my head was I’m going to get stabbed in the side,” Krul said.

The two men subdued the attacker. As for Neville, he survived his brush with death thanks to Krul's quick action.

"I told Rich when I was on my hands and knees bleeding at the airport that he was my hero. That he was a hero, he saved my life. I called him from the Hurley trauma unit that night and told him again that he's my hero. Every time I see him I tell him he's my hero. He's a guardian angel,” Neville said.

>>Raw Video: Lt. Jeff Neville recalls attack at Flint Bishop International Airport<<

For his part, Krul doesn't think he's a hero. He's just glad Neville is here today.

"I just feel more like a damn good friend instead of a hero,” Krul said.

Ftouhi remains behind bars on terrorism charges.

