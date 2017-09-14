Saginaw Police investigating larceny case - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw Police investigating larceny case

Source: Saginaw Police Department Source: Saginaw Police Department
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a larceny from a vehicle case.

The theft happened in a Covenant Healthcare parking lot.

Police are asking for your help to identify the person shown in the video or for any information regarding the incident to call Det. Doud at (989) 759-1285.

