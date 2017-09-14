Do you know who killed Eric Paxton?

Authorities are asking the public's help solving a seven-year-old murder case.

On Aug. 25, 2010, investigators said Eric Paxton, Jr. was found laying in the backyard of a vacant home in the 700 block of Copeman Boulevard on Flint's north side. The 18-year-old died later that day.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw three suspicious subjects, wearing all black, walking eastbound from the crime scene.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.