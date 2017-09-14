Do you know who killed Eric Paxton? - WNEM TV 5

Do you know who killed Eric Paxton?

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer

FLINT, MI

Authorities are asking the public's help solving a seven-year-old murder case. 

On Aug. 25, 2010, investigators said Eric Paxton, Jr. was found laying in the backyard of a vacant home in the 700 block of Copeman Boulevard on Flint's north side. The 18-year-old died later that day. 

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw three suspicious subjects, wearing all black, walking eastbound from the crime scene. 

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. 

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL. 

