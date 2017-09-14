Cash reward offered in double homicide case - WNEM TV 5

Cash reward offered in double homicide case

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Tony "Rabbit" Mayes and Henry "Hank" Moye (Source: Crime Stoppers) Tony "Rabbit" Mayes and Henry "Hank" Moye (Source: Crime Stoppers)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide case. 

Tony "Rabbit" Mayes and Henry "Hank" Moye were found shot to death on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014. 

Investigators said the 54-year-old and 22-year-old were found about 11:15 p.m. in a home they frequented on Martin Luther King Avenue near East Paterson Street on Flint's north side. 

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. 

If you have information, call 1-800-422-JAIL. 

