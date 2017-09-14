Cash reward offered in double homicide case

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide case.

Tony "Rabbit" Mayes and Henry "Hank" Moye were found shot to death on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014.

Investigators said the 54-year-old and 22-year-old were found about 11:15 p.m. in a home they frequented on Martin Luther King Avenue near East Paterson Street on Flint's north side.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.