Tractors hauling manure tankers crash in Sanilac County

Tractors hauling manure tankers crash in Sanilac County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two tractor drivers were hurt after crashing in Sanilac County. 

It happened on Thursday, Sept. 14 at about 1:07 p.m. on Decker Road near Moriarty Road in Lamotte Township.

Investigators said a JCB Fastrac tractor hauling an empty manure tanker was northbound on Decker Road when a southbound tractor hauling a loaded manure tank veered too far into the shoulder and hit a driveway embankment.

The tractor with the loaded manure tanker ended up hitting the other tanker’s rear tire. Both tankers then came to rest in the opposite sides of the road after turning over multiple times.

The driver of the northbound tractor, a 47-year-old Deckerville man, was taken to Marlette Hospital by ambulance. He was later taken to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.

The southbound driver, a 21-year-old Mayville man, was taken to McKenzie Hospital by ambulance and treated for his injuries.

The names of the drivers have not been released and the crash is still under investigation.

