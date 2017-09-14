Midland humane society to rescue 11 dogs amid Hurricane Irma

A Mid-Michigan humane society is coming to the rescue after hundreds of animals were displaced in Florida by Hurricane Irma.

The Humane Society of Midland County announced Thursday they will be taking in 11 dogs from Florida shelters. The dogs were available for adoption prior to the hurricane’s arrival.

“In order to make room for displaced pets looking for their families, these dogs needed a place to go! We will happily be expecting 11 dogs this weekend. We don't have details yet, but we know they are all 30 pounds and up, and we cannot wait to give them a #puremichigan welcome!” the humane society said on Facebook.

The dogs should be available for adoption starting this weekend.

Information and photos will be posted by the humane society as soon as possible.

